Earnings for the quarter fell 21% to $ 7.5 billion

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, reassured investors and closed the first quarter with better than expected earnings and users. On the other hand, revenues are disappointing, crippled by the slowdown in advertising revenues, whose growth stops at 7%, the lowest in a decade. The accounts were however liked by the market and the stock, after a difficult day on Wall Street closed down by 3.32%, took flight on electronic circuits where it is climbing by almost 15%.

Earnings for the quarter fell 21% a 7.5 billion dollarscompared to the 9.49 billion reached in the same period of 2021. The figure translates into earnings per share of 2.72 dollars, below the 3.30 dollars of the previous year but higher than the 2.56 dollars expected by the market , which was betting on a greater slowdown of the business after the end of the lockdwon and in the wake of increased competition from TikTok and the problems it had with the authorities from the social network.

Investors were particularly pleased with the data on daily active users, on which advertising rates are calculated. Every day 1.96 billion people interacted on the social platform created by Mark Zuckerberg, compared to an estimated 1.95 billion. In February Meta had communicated for the first time a drop in users, a bleeding that seems to have stopped for now.

Instead, they disappointed the revenues, which stopped at 27.91 billion dollars against the 28.6 billion expected. And on this front, the pressure will continue in the second quarter as well. According to Meta, in fact, the three months between April and June will close with a turnover of between 28 and 30 billion dollars, against the 30.6 billion estimated by analysts. “During this quarter we have made progress on a number of key company priorities and remain confident in the opportunities and growth that will be unlocked by our product roadmap over the long term,” said Zuckerberg.

Read also:

The Fdi conference, here are the guests. So Meloni is a candidate for Palazzo Chigi

Center-right, Salvini’s ‘road map’ for unity. Exclusive Affaritaliani

Twitter to Musk? Accelerate the war between governments and digital powers. And Trump …

Tim, green light to the “discount” from Dazn: tight deadlines for the definitive yes

Died after breast surgery, “the beautician sutured the wounds with glue”

Guerra, Farage: “Why does the West no longer dialogue with Putin? Absurd”

France, throwing tomatoes on Macron at the first exit after re-election

The “Piazza dei Mestieri” supported by Enel Cuore Onlus opens in Milan

Snam, 2021 financial statements approved: de Virgiliis appointed Chairman

Astrazeneca, new office opened in Mind. It will host about 300 people