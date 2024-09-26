Meta, the parent company of Facebook, revealed the first working model of its new augmented reality glasses, Orion, during its annual Connect conference.

These glasses come within the framework of the company’s vision to integrate the virtual world with the physical world, as the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, explained that this technology “provides a glimpse into an exciting future” and described it as a “time machine” that provides a look at future technologies.

The new glasses are made of magnesium alloy and work through advanced technologies such as hand movement tracking, voice commands, and a neural interface that attaches to the wrist.

While its capabilities were not demonstrated directly, a video was shown showing users interacting with the glasses, including Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia.

In another context, Meta announced new updates to its artificial intelligence, including smart robots capable of responding to voice commands thanks to its digital assistant Meta AI, in addition to improvements to Ray-Ban smart glasses, such as the ability to translate languages ​​​​instantly and play music via voice commands.

The company plans to launch the first commercial version of these glasses by 2027, as it aims to make them more convenient in terms of size and cost, but technical challenges and high development costs still stand in the way of widespread commercial implementation.