Meta unveiled its new line of Quest virtual reality headsets on Thursday, just days before a long-awaited Apple announcement that promises to disrupt the market for these devices.

The next-generation Quest 3 with improved performance and slimmer design will be available later this year at a starting price of $500, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced in an Instagram post.

Zuckerberg described the new helmet model as the “most powerful yet” yet released by Meta and promised to offer the best way to experience virtual and mixed reality without the use of wires.

He added that more details will be released at the annual Meta Connect developer conference on September 27.

Meanwhile, the starting price of currently available Quest 2 devices will drop to $300, according to Meta.

During a company shareholder meeting this week, Zuckerberg said the tech giant remains dedicated to building a future where life on the Internet takes place in virtual worlds called metaverses.

Apple is expected to unveil a preview of its new virtual reality gear or augmented reality (AR) headset next Monday, according to long-running rumors, at an annual worldwide developer conference, drawing programmers and developers alike. software companies to start providing content.

“By all accounts, Apple was expected to release a product that was more like designer eyewear than a video game helmet, but it will be something much bulkier,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Yory Wurmser.

