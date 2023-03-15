Halfthe parent company of Facebook, Instagram and the VR Meta Quests, will lay off another 10,000 employees and will eliminate about 5,000 of its currently open positions to align with the “new economic reality,” as part of strategies for what Mark Zuckerberg calls an “efficiency year.”

The new job cuts were announced on Facebook, and they add to another 11,000 confirmed last November who made up about 13% of the company’s workforce. In the post Zuckerberg says the decision was made due to rising interest rates in the US, geopolitical instability, tighter regulation and last year’s drop in Meta revenues which he called a “warning bell”. alarm”.

As we said at the beginning, the new layoffs are part of the company’s plans for the “year of efficiency“, which over the next few months will lead to headcount restructuring, the cancellation of low priority projects and fewer new hires.

“It’s going to be tough and there’s no avoiding it,” Zuckerberg said. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have contributed to our success. They are dedicated to our mission and I am personally grateful for all their efforts. We will support people the same way we have before and treat everyone with the gratitude that they deserve”.

In the Facebook post, Zuckerberg stated that in any case the artificial intelligences and the metaverse remain at the heart of Meta’s future strategies.

“I believe we are working on some of the most transformative technologies our industry has ever seen,” he added. “Our single largest investment is in advancing AI and integrating it into each of our products. We have the infrastructure to do this on an unprecedented scale, and I think the experiences it will enable will be amazing.”

“Our work building the metaverse and shaping the next generation of computing platforms also remains critical to defining the future of social connections. And our apps are growing and continuing to connect nearly half of the world’s population in new ways. This work it’s incredibly important and the stakes are high. The financial plan we have set out empowers us to make it happen.”