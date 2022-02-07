In a report sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the body that oversees and regulates the financial sector in the US, the Meta group indicated that it may leave Europe.

The move is still considered a bluff by the international financial market and by industry sectors, as it would cause Facebook and Instagram, applications managed by the company, to stop being offered for the entire continent.

+PriceRunner sues Google for 2.1 billion euros and prepares for long dispute

The imbroglio occurs because of the recent decision by the European Union to prevent or restrict data collected on the continent from being stored, processed and shared through foreign servers, which in the case of Mark Zuckerberg’s company, are in the United States.

“If we are unable to transfer data between and across continents or regions in which we operate, or if we are restricted from sharing data between our products and services, this could affect our ability to secure our services, including Facebook and Instagram,” the excerpt reads. which is present in the company’s annual report, according to the website Mashable. The company, however, reinforces that it may reach new agreements in 2022.

The European Union is currently reviewing regulations on the use and sharing of data by tech companies on the continent after the previous agreement with the US was invalidated in June 2020.

In an interview with Bloomberg, a spokesperson for the European Commission on the matter said that negotiations have intensified in recent months, but that they “take time, given also the complexity of the issues discussed and the need to strike a balance between privacy and security.” national”.

