Threads by Meta is preparing to land in Europe, with the company having equipped itself with some practical solutions to overcome privacy challenges.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Threads, the Meta application which aims to compete with X, the now former Twitter, is preparing to finally make its entry into the European panorama. At the time of the official launch, the rigorous privacy regulations had blocked the platform’s access to Europe.

However, it seems that the company has found an appropriate compromise that will allow the introduction of the app also in EU countries. The source indicates that Threads could launch as early as December.

After careful evaluations, at least they emerged two strategies to address concerns related to compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Such approaches could constitute an effective model to avoid possible violations of current regulations.

Entrance with discretion Meta has put in place some precautions ahead of the European launch of Threads, aimed at alleviating concerns related to privacy In November, expert Alessandro Paluzzi identified the inclusion of tags such as "Threads EU Launch" in the app code which anticipated its possible introduction in Europe. It appears that Meta has adapted the platform to comply with the provisions of the European Digital Services Act, with the aim of taking advantage of the user flight of X, increasingly controversial towards the owner Musk. In the new proposed scenario, users should be offered the option to use Threads"exclusively for consumption, without being able to create posts via a personal profile". Among the first changes made, we highlight the ability to use Threads without necessarily having to register an accountallowing users to read posted messages without the need to have their own profile. In this context, the freedom of not having an account obviously prevents the possibility of publishing content.

It is also important to note that it will be possible to delete the account on Threads without this automatically having consequences on the Instagram account associated with it. This decision may indicate a tactical approach to alleviate privacy and data management concerns that have previously hindered the app's launch in Europe.