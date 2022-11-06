Meta, the company that controls Facebook, is planning a massive layoff plan. This was revealed by the ‘Wall Street Journal’ which cites sources close to the dossier. In the Mark Zuckerberg universe, layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of employees and an announcement is expected as early as Wednesday. At the end of September 87,000 employees work in the Meta group. Company officials have already told employees to cancel non-essential travel starting this week.

This week, the cleaver fell on thousands of Twitter employees. In the company acquired by Elon Musk, the risk of dismissal affects one in two employees, for a total of approximately 3,700 jobs.