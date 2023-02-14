Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Director of the World Government Summit, interviewed Nick Clegg, Head of International Affairs at Meta, about the features and prospects of future technology, during a session entitled “How governments balance between enabling innovation and technology governance.” ?”, as part of the World Government Summit.

During the dialogue session, the Head of International Affairs at Mita said: “The UAE is one of the most pioneering countries in the world of technology and innovation, and there are distinguished developers in the UAE who develop qualitative and important applications in the medical, educational, and other fields.”

In answering the scientists’ question about the extent to which “Meta” has reached the world of Metaverse, Clegg revealed that they have a long and expensive way ahead, and that they are working on creating a completely new computer platform, based on an “immense sense of presence” in an experience that makes the user feel that he is in The same place in reality.

Regarding the reasons for his move to the world of technology, the head of international affairs at Meta said: “I am trying to create a bridge between politics and Silicon Valley.”

In his answer to a question about whether the “Chat GT” application will become a threat or an opportunity? He said, “Technology provides wonderful opportunities for the world, but at the same time it causes some problems that we can avoid. If we work on that, we will invest hundreds of billions of dollars in artificial intelligence.” And he noted that in “Meta” they have developed programs that can translate many languages, even unwritten ones, such as some languages ​​in East Asia, and they will launch them on the market as a product soon.

