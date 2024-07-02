Home page World

Meta is launching a test of AI Studio on Instagram in the US to create AI chatbot versions of content creators.

Meta is currently testing an innovative AI feature in the USA on Instagramthe content creators and Celebrities to create AI chatbot versions of themselves. This new feature, called “AI Studio,” was revealed by Mark Zuckerberg in an interview with YouTuber “Kallaway.” As early as 2023, AI chat features for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook announced by Metaaccording to a report by NEXTG.tv.

How “AI Studio” works: Chatbots are designed to answer followers’ questions in the style of the creators

With “AI Studio”, the better ChatGPT according to Mark Zuckerbergcontent creators on Instagram can create personalized AI chatbots that interact with followers on their behalf. These chatbots are designed to answer questions from followers while appearing to be communicating directly with the content creator. However, a note during chatting makes it clear that it is an AI and not the real person. This is to prevent users from having false expectations or taking the answers as absolutely true. At the same time, it is emphasized that the AI’s answers may not always be accurate or appropriate. For additional clarification, an “AI” is placed in front of the chatbots’ account name.

The introduction of AI chatbots brings not only benefits but also potential challenges. There is a risk that the AI’s responses could be inappropriate or misleading. This could lead to more AI content scandals, similar to what has happened in the past on other platforms. Nevertheless, Meta sees great potential in the new feature to improve the interaction between content creators and their followers.

Future prospects of “AI Studio”: Benefits for content creators and users

The ability to use AI chatbots offers several benefits to content creators. They can increase their reach and better engage their followers without having to be present in person all the time. For followers, this means they can get answers to their questions faster and feel more connected to the content creator. Mark Zuckerberg emphasizes that the feature aims to better cover users’ diverse interests and provide them with a more personalized experience.

If the AI ​​Studio test is successful, Meta could roll out the feature globally, revolutionizing the way content creators interact with their followers. The integration of AI chatbots could also lead to other innovative applications and tools that further improve the user experience on Instagram and other Meta platforms. The company also introduced AI Labels to mark AI-generated content in Instagram stories.