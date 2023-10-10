It has been just shy of two years since Meta announced that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas would be coming to Quest 2, but we still don’t have a release date or even a release window for this upcoming VR port.

And sadly for those eager to hear more, this is apparently not something we should expect to hear any time in the near future. Instead, Meta is remaining remarkably tight-lipped about the project she once said was “many years in the making.”

At this year’s Connect conference, Meta was asked for more news on Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ VR release by both UploadVR and Road to VR. However, the responses were less than informative.

Here’s our Ian unboxing a Meta Quest 3.

“No comment,” was all a Meta spokesperson said to UploadVR, and while Road to VR did manage to wrangle a few more words out of the company about San Andreas, it was still not a huge amount.

“We don’t have any updates to share on GTA: San Andreas,” Meta told the publication.

This begs the question, are the VR dreams for GTA: San Andreas in fact dead? After all, the annual Connect conference would have been an ideal time for such an update, and it was at Connect the game was originally announced to be in development.

Meanwhile, the Quest 3 is available from today, with impressions on Meta’s latest VR kit going live earlier this week (of which you can read our Ian’s via the link here). This would have been a great time for more news on a VR game in what is widely considered to be one of the best series of all time.

Eurogamer will update you when we hear more.

In the meantime, at least we can still ponder Grand Theft Auto 6’s announcement. Is the answer lying somewhere in the stars? Well, some GTA theorists certainly seem to think so.