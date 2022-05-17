Meta, the company that owns Facebook, is said to be in the process of making project cuts in its Reality Labs division that deals with hardware and software related to the metaverse, according to a report by Reuters. Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth warned Reality Labs staff, during a Q&A, to expect changes within a week: it appears that the company is no longer able to manage multiple projects at the same time and that some of these will be postponed, however Meta does not foresee staff layoffs. Meta had told shareholders it would cut several costs in 2022, following the collapse of Facebook users earlier this year, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicting how some long-term hardware and software projects would be slowed so as to limit costs. A half lowered its 2022 earnings forecast between $ 87 million and $ 92 million, compared to the estimated 90-95 billion. To follow the metaverse department, the company hired more than 13,000 employees last year and nearly 6,000 at the beginning of 2022.