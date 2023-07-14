from the newsroomi

07/13/2023 – 18:40

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is on the verge of going public with a commercial, open-source version of its own AI model. This is what the Financial Times article predicts, which also states that the so-called LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI), can be used by staturps and companies that want to adapt the language model.

Generative AI, which can create text, images and code, is powered by language models that are trained on massive amounts of data and require vast computing power.

Launched in February of this year, the LLaMA was opened in various sizes (parameters 7B, 13B, 33B and 65B) and also sharing a card detailing how the model was made. The material was made available only to researchers and academics.

“We believe that the entire AI community – academic researchers, civil society, policymakers and industry – should work together to develop clear AI guidelines,” Meta said in a statement issued in early 2023.

Controversy with AI

Meta’s AI, however, is already facing controversy even in court. A comedian has filed a lawsuit against Meta and OpenAI for copyright infringement. The artist alleges that the Large Language Model Meta AI and the rival creator of ChatGPT ‘were illegally trained using excerpts from one of her books’, as published by the Olhar Digital portal.























