Meta’s earnings far outpaced Wall Street’s targets, at $2.72 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $2.56, as measured by IB/E/S data from Refinitiv.

But Meta’s record of the slowest revenue growth in a decade, clouded earnings that beat expectations.

Facebook’s daily active users, a key measure for advertisers as it reflects activity on the platform, was 1.96 billion, slightly higher than the 1.95 billion forecast, according to I/B/E/S of Refinitiv.

The number of monthly active users was 2.94 billion, less than Wall Street’s estimate of 30 million.

Meta has lost about half its value since the start of the year, after a bleak earnings report for February when Facebook’s daily active users fell for the first time, which the company attributed to factors including Apple’s privacy changes and increased competition from platforms such as ByteDance’s TikTok app.

Refinitiv’s I/B/E/S data showed total revenue, the bulk of which comes from advertising sales, rose 7 percent to $27.91 billion in the first quarter, below analysts’ estimates of $28.20 billion in revenue.

Meta expected revenue for the second quarter to range between $28 and $30 billion, while analysts expect revenue for the current quarter to average $30.63 billion.

The company said its forecast reflected factors including the attack on Ukraine. It also said it was monitoring the potential impact of regulatory moves in Europe.

Russia banned both Facebook and Instagram in March, accusing Meta of “extremist activity” amid Moscow’s crackdown on social media during its attack on Ukraine.