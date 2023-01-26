Former president has been suspended for 2 years, since invasion of the Capitol; company says voters should be able to listen to politicians

Meta –owner of Facebook and Instagram– said on Wednesday (January 25, 2023) that it will restore the accounts of former US President Donald Trump on social networks “in the next weeks”.

Trump profiles have been suspended for more than 2 years, since January 7, 2021. The blockade took place after the invasion of the Capitol (US Congress), while the Senate was in session to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Trump was accused of encouraging the insurrection.

In announcementMeta said that “put new guardrails to prevent recurrence” of violations. He argued that “the public must be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices”.

The Republican politician has 34 million followers on Facebook and 23.4 million on Instagram. Platforms are important for disseminating proposals and raising funds for election campaigns. Trump has already announced that he intends to run again for the White House in 2024.

“Should Trump post more infringing content, the content will be removed and suspended for a period of 1 month to 2 years, depending on the severity of the violation.”, said Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, in the note.

Civil rights institutions criticized Trump’s return to social media. THE Free Press regretted the decision and questioned Meta’s ability to prevent future attacks on democracy.

“Meta is receding, taking us back to a time when Donald Trump used the company’s powerful tools to spread lies and dangerous rhetoric, inciting violence against underprivileged communities and their ideological enemies.”, said the co-CEO of Free PressJessica González.

In addition to Facebook and Instagram, at least 10 other social networks made restrictions on the former US president: Twitter, Google, Snapchat, Shopfy, Reddit, Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Pinterest.

Twitter restored the Republican account in November. However, he has not returned to posting on the social network so far.