Along the lines of the introductions to Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this year, the broadcast channels feature will be coming to two more Meta apps.

Over the last year, we have learned to know and become more and more familiar with the broadcast channels. Gradually integrated first on Instagram and Whatsapp, in a few weeks we will also find them on two of the Facebook-related platforms, following Meta’s wishes. The peculiarity of this function is that it allows vertical communication, from a single user to a larger group of peoplenamed one to many.

In this case, we are talking about being able to share messages directly with your followers, but specifically delimiting the interaction that takes place between the latter and whoever manages the channel.

This has been, for some time now, a preferred means of transmission for a certain type of user: among all, the content creator.

What they are and what they are for Meta is the company that owns Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and Whatsapp Broadcast channels support a wide range of content typesincluding text, images and polls.

Their function only allows those who create the channel to send messages: viewers can respond with reactions and participate in polls, but do not reply back with texts or photos. The use of this medium opens up interesting possibilities, especially for those who need to "share" something with an audience.

This is the case of famous people, public figures or influencers. For example, through broadcast broadcasts it is possible to share behind the scenes, announce new products, programs or services, or trigger live question and answer sessions. Another example comes from the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergwhich uses broadcast channels to share updates on new products, demonstrating how much this functionality is valued within the company.