Meta grows again. Not only in users, but also in income. After the setbacks of the year 2022, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has surprised analysts and investors with a 2.6% increase in turnover, up to 28,645 million dollars (about 26,000 million dollars at the exchange rate current). The benefit, however, fell 24%, to 5,709 million dollars, weighed down by extraordinary items due to the cost adjustment plan, as reported by the company to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The results have been welcomed by the market, where Facebook shares have soared more than 10% in the hours after normal trading hours. With the presentation of the latest quarterly results, the market also reacted upwards.

The group founded and directed by Mark Zuckerberg closed 2022 with the first annual revenue drop in its history. The bad results of the second and third quarters, with year-on-year falls, already pointed to this, but in the accumulated nine months, Meta still exceeded the turnover of the previous year. However, the 4% drop in the fourth quarter put the negative sign on its annual turnover for the first time.

Despite the economic uncertainty, the deterioration of the digital advertising market, the currency impact (due to the strength of the dollar), the stricter privacy rules imposed by Apple, which block advertising tracking, and the competition from TikTok, Meta has returned to growth, achieving a turnover of 1,000 million dollars higher than what analysts expected.

In part that has been due to the increase in the number of users. The goal strategy has been to bet on volume even if it is at the expense of prices. In Q1 2023, ad impressions across its family of apps increased 26% year-over-year, and average price per ad decreased 17%.

“We’ve had a good quarter and our community continues to grow,” Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Our AI work is paying off across all of our applications and businesses. We are also becoming more efficient so that we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long-term vision,” he added.

Total costs and expenses amounted to $21.42 billion, representing an increase of 10%. That includes charges of $1.14 billion related to the restructuring measures. Meta announced last November the layoff of 11,000 workers, which was the largest downsizing in its history.

“As of March 31, 2023, we have substantially completed our 2022 employee layoffs, while we continue to evaluate facility consolidation and data center restructuring initiatives. In the first quarter of 2023, we incurred additional pre-tax restructuring expenses of $621 million,” the company explains.

However, in March 2023, the company announced three rounds of layoffs to further reduce the size of our company by approximately 10,000 employees in the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. “In connection with these layoffs, we expect to incur total pre-tax severance pay and related personnel costs of approximately $1 billion, of which $523 million has been recognized during the first quarter of 2023 and the remaining charges will be recorded substantially at the end of the year. of 2023″.

After sinking on the stock market in 2022, Meta’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 70% this year, partly due to cost containment efforts and partly due to the share repurchase plan. To this is now added the return of income to the path of growth lost since the second quarter of 2022.

