The “Trends” Center for Research and Consultation reported on the “Meta” blog, the company that owns the most important social media platforms, that it revealed a new feature in the “Messenger” application, by adding shortcuts to facilitate attracting attention in a full group conversation, pointing out that the new feature is similar to Google workplace and many more. from other online services.

The company explained that typing the @ symbol will mark the name of a specific person in a group chat or document, and users on Android and IOS systems will also be able to ensure that everyone in the group chat is able to see what they write using the new shortcut everyone.

The company “Meta” also introduced its new silent shortcut, which allows users to alert members of a particular group to a specific matter without disturbing them, by sending a notification if they are in different time zones. Shortcuts to Messenger. According to what the company mentioned in its blog.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

