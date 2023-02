How did you feel about the content of this article?

Former American president was suspended from Meta platforms for two years, since the invasion of the Capitol in January 2021 | Photo: EFE/Victor Lerena

Meta put an end this Thursday (9) to the veto, in force since January 2021, of the accounts of former US President Donald Trump on Facebook and Instagram.

The candidate for the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections has not yet posted anything on these social networks.

The restitution of the mogul’s accounts comes weeks after Meta announced it would restore the former president’s access after a two-year ban for his comments before, during and after the January 6, 2021 invasion of the Capitol.

Twitter, in turn, restored Trump’s account in November last year and the Republican has not posted a single word on this platform since then.

Trump was a fervent user of these social networks when he was in the White House, between 2017 and 2021, both to deal with official matters, as well as to comment on television programs or announce what he would eat that day, among other matters.

After the banning of the main social networks in 2021, the former president created his own social network, Truth Social, which launched in October 2021 and has been available on the Apple App Store since February 2021.

However, as it is not available for Android devices, its penetration has been well below expectations.

Trump signed an exclusive contract with Truth Social whose validity is unknown, but specialized media indicate that this commitment could end in March 2023.