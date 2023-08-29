AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/29/2023 – 11:13 am

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Tuesday (29) that it has removed thousands of social network accounts that were part of an online Chinese propaganda operation.

The campaign would have been active on more than 50 platforms and forums, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter (rebranded as X), according to a report published by Meta.

“This is the largest, albeit failed, and most prolific covert influence operation that we have heard of so far,” said the head of Global Threat Intelligence at the US giant, Ben Nimmo.

Meta teams were able to link the campaign “to individuals associated with Chinese law enforcement,” the company said.

More than 7,700 Facebook accounts and about 15 Instagram accounts were removed in the biggest operation of its kind, he added.

The group’s security teams were able to determine that the accounts were linked to a series of spam (unsolicited messages) activities that had been occurring since 2019.

“For the first time we were able to link these series and confirm that they are part of the same operation,” said Nimmo.

– Little audience –

The network regularly published positive comments about China and the province of Xinjiang, where the Uighur minority is located, while criticizing the United States, the foreign policy of Western countries and those who criticize the Chinese government, “including journalists and researchers”, reports the report.

The operation originated in China and was aimed specifically at Taiwan, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Japan, as well as Chinese-speaking audiences around the world.

The accounts and pages in question were removed for not respecting the terms of use of the group’s platforms. They seemed to have low ratings, and the comments mostly denounced the false claims.

Additionally, the accounts were linked to different locations in China, with a pace of activity that seemed to match business hours.

The operation also relied heavily on Medium, Reddit, X, YouTube, Soundcloud and Vimeo, according to Meta’s threat team.

– Operation “Doppelganger” –

Some of the tactics used were similar to those of a Russian network identified in 2019, which, according to Nimmo, suggests that these operations learn from each other.

Meta’s report also analyzed a campaign called “Doppelganger”, discovered a year ago by its teams.

The operation focused on making copies (“doppelganger” in English) of websites of the main European media to publish fake news about the war in Ukraine and then disseminate them on the Internet, explained the head of the Meta Security Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher .

The companies involved in this campaign, which initially focused mainly on Germany, France and Ukraine, and later on the United States and Israel, have recently been targeted by EU sanctions.

“We were able to block their operational resources on our platforms, but the sites are still active,” said Gleicher.

This was the largest and most advanced influence operation implemented by Russia since 2017, he added.