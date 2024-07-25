Meta Platforms has declared on Wednesday that it had taken action to remove about 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria that were targeting people with financial sextortion scams.

“These included a smaller coordinated network of around 2,500 accounts that we were able to link to a group of around 20 individuals.“, has affirmed Half. “They primarily targeted adult men in the United States and used fake accounts to mask their identities.“

In cases where some of these accounts attempted to target minors, Meta said he reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Separately, Meta said it also removed 7,200 assets, including 1,300 Facebook accounts, 200 Facebook Pages and 5,700 Facebook Groups, based in Nigeria, which were used to organize, recruit and train new scammers.

“Their efforts included offering to sell scripts and guides that could be used to scam people, and sharing links to photo libraries that could be used to populate fake accounts.“, Meta said.

Meta attributed the second group to a cybercrime group monitored as Yahoo Boyswho came under the spotlight earlier this year for orchestrating financial sextortion attacks targeting teenagers from Australia, Canada and the United States.

A later one relationship Bloomberg revealed suicides fueled by sextortion, revealing how scammers impersonate teenage girls on Instagram and Snapchat to lure targets into sending explicit photoswhich are then used to blackmail victims into paying them money or risking having their images forwarded to their friends.

In April, the social media giant has declared that it has devised new methods to identify accounts that may be involved in sextortion, and is taking steps to prevent these accounts from finding and interacting with teens.

“Financial sexual extortion is a horrific crime that can have devastating consequences“, Meta declared. “This is an adversarial field where criminals evolve to evade our ever-improving defenses..”

Meta’s actions come as INTERPOL said it conducted a global law enforcement operation dubbed Jackal III that targeted West African organized crime groups such as Black Axe, resulting in dozens of arrests and the seizure of $3 million in illegal assets, including cryptocurrencies and luxury items.

The operation, which took place between 10 April and 3 July 2024, involved 21 countries and was orchestrated with the purpose of dismantle transnational criminal organizations involved in cyber fraud, human trafficking, drug smuggling and violent crime both in Africa and globally.

example of META’s algorithm that tries to warn you that a fraud is about to happen

“L‘The annual operation has resulted in approximately 300 arrests, the identification of over 400 additional suspects and the blocking of over 720 bank accounts.“, INTERPOL said in a press release.

The development also follows a series of other law enforcement actions aimed at tackling cybercrime: