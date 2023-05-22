AFPi

The American technology group Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp) received a fine of 1.2 billion euros (almost 1.3 billion dollars, 6.4 billion reais) for violating European data protection regulations, in the highest punishment imposed in Europe for this type of infraction.

Meta, which intends to file an appeal, was convicted of having “continued with the transfer of personal data” of Facebook users from the European Economic Area to the United States, explained the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The commission acts on behalf of the European Union (EU) to monitor compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the EU, because the European headquarters of the American group is in Ireland.

The decision also requires Meta to “suspend all transfers of personal data to the United States within five months” after being notified of the decision and to comply with the GDPR within six months, added the DPC.

The fine, the largest ever imposed by a data protection regulatory agency in Europe, is the result of an investigation launched in 2020.

Meta, however, considers it “unjustifiable and unnecessary” and will go to court to try to suspend the fine, the social media giant said in a statement.

“Thousands of businesses and organizations depend on the ability to transfer data between the EU and the US. There is a fundamental US government legal conflict over data access and European privacy rights,” added the California-based company.

– Third fine in 2023 –

Meta hopes that the United States and the EU will adopt a new legal framework for the transfer of personal data in the coming months, following an agreement in principle reached last year.

This is the third fine against Meta in the EU since the start of 2023 and the fourth in six months.

In January, the DPC announced a fine of almost 400 million euros (2.15 billion reais) for infractions in the use of personal data for advertising purposes on its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp applications. In March, the fine was €5.5 million (R$29.6 million) for violating the GDPR with the WhatsApp messaging service.

Since then, Meta has undertaken to change its conditions of use in Europe in order to continue collecting and processing the personal data of its European users.

The punishments take place in a context of increased controls and judicial processes in the European Union, as well as in the United States, against the group of companies known as GAFA (Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple), and the measures recently adopted against the Chinese TikTok .

