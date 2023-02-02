Meta, Facebook reaches 2 billion active users per day

Two billion active users everyday. Facebook celebrate the sensational milestone at the presentation of the quarterly accounts of A half (the holding company of the social network). “Our community continues to grow,” explained the patron Mark Zuckerberg which defined 2023 as “the year of efficiency”. “We are focused on becoming a stronger and more agile company,” said the founder.

Despite the result, the company is back from a complicated year. In fact, faced with the difficult economic situation, Zuckerberg has come to cut for the first time in its history 11,000 employees, equal to 13% of its total workforce.

On the numbers front, A halfto which belong in addition to Facebook also Instagram And Whatsappclosed the fourth quarter with revenues of $32.17 billion, above analyst expectations. Net income fell to 4.65 billion. But that is not all. With quarterly results A half also announced a plan of buybacks of 40 billion dollars.

