Meta has announced the launch ofv47 update of the system software for Meta Questthe first since the launch of Meta Quest Pro, intended to introduce several interesting innovations for the company’s virtual reality viewer.

The v47 update introduces some functionality that take advantage of the new capabilities of the Meta Quest Pro headset, including mixed reality capture and other interface elements, including the ability to share your Wish List, bringing some improvements to the Meta Quest mobile app and making it easier change your avatar on Meta Quest 2 and Pro.

As for Meta Quest Pro, there are several exclusive updates for the new headset model.

Meta Quest Pro: some of the new features introduced in the interface

One of the major ones is reproduction background soundwhich allows you to listen to music while using the headset for other tasks, through the new action within the Experimental Features panel of Settings.

The easiest way to try it is to load your favorite music streaming service into the Browser and then play games or other apps, but the feature supports background audio from any 2D panel app in any VR experience.

Another highlight of this update is the mixed reality capture: Meta Quest’s capture tools let you record and show these moments of mixed reality. Previously, if you tried to use capture with Passthrough enabled, any game action would appear on a black background, but now you can show exactly what you see in Meta Quest Pro. Just press the in-app button to invoke the quick action bar, move to Camera and tap “Record video” to start capturing.

Among other innovations, we note the presence of shareable wish lists, which thus makes life easier for those who, possibly, intend to give gifts related to Meta Quest, as well as a general update to the Meta Quest Mobile app with a general overhaul of the interface.

Finally, we note the addition of the “mirror” for avatars in Horizon Home, which allows you to view your avatar more clearly and easily and thus be able to make the necessary modifications and customizations to possibly change its appearance.