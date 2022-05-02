The next VR headset by Metaknown as Project Cambria and sometimes Quest Pro, should have a price significantly higher than $ 800: this is what a spokesperson for Meta would have said who wrote to the UploadVR site via email.

The headset is expected to be distributed by the end of 2022 as a high-end headset focused on work and also compatible with Quest games.

Meta recently described Project Cambria as “more focused on business use casesAccording to the company, “it will eventually replace your laptop or work setup” with “improved ergonomics and color passthrough mixed reality to seamlessly blend virtual reality with the physical world.” We’re also building eye tracking and face tracking so your avatar can make eye contact and facial expressions, which greatly improves your sense of presence. ”

Meta Quest

Through a second report, from The informer website, it is stated that Meta aims to propose also a Quest 2starting at $ 299, with “two new versions” in 2023 and 2024, but also a second version of Cambria in 2024.

A previous report from The Verge talked about the development of the AR glasses by Meta and explained that everything is planned for the second part of the decade. Meta is also working on wrist neural input devices, as well as Portal video calling appliances – the company will likely align products with each other in subsequent generations, so buyers have reasons to buy more pieces of Meta hardware.

Of course, the timing of Meta for its devices, as well as features and pricing, may still change dramatically as the company develops products further. Finally, we remind you that part of this information is reports and nothing is definitively and officially confirmed.

Meta is focusing more and more on Metaverse and VR but Gen Z is not very interested, few use viewers and few want to buy them.