Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta Quest Pro it will drop in price very soon, going from $1,499.99 to $999.99. Similarly, the 256GB version of Meta Quest 2 will go from $499.99 to $429.99. At the moment, the price changes in euros have not been indicated.

The Quest Pro price drop it will go into effect on March 5 in the United States and Canada and on March 15 in all other countries where it is sold. Quest 2 will become cheaper on March 5 in Italy, as well as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom United Kingdom and United States.

As for Meta Quest 2, the 128GB version it will still be available but at the same price, i.e. $399.99: we recall that Meta raised the price by $100 in August of last year. It has not been indicated why this version has not dropped in price.

Whereas now the price difference between the 128GB model and the 256GB model is only $30, it is clear that very few will buy the model with less storage. We also note that with this price drop, the 256GB Quest 2 is getting closer to its pre-increase price.

The Verge it also points out a report from one of its journalists: the successor to Meta Quest 2 should cost just over 400 dollars, offering a slimmer design and considerable additional power. According to the American newspaper, Meta probably wants to sell the current models as quickly as possible in order to then replace them with new ones. However, we repeat, this is only a report, not official information.

Meta Quest reportedly sold nearly 20 million units sold, in line with Xbox Series X|S.