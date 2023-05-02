Meta Quest Gaming Showcase was announced officially from Meta: the date of the event is scheduled for next June 1 at 19.00, Italian time, but there will also be a fifteen-minute pre-show with some additional trailers.

With almost 20 million units sold, Meta Quest is preparing to consolidate its line-up through the announcement of new games and further news, probably including the Meta Quest Pass subscription, revealed by a leak.

Clearly the showcase will have great relevance for VR platforms in general and not just for Meta Quest, given that many titles are released on all systems in virtual realityincluding the new PlayStation VR2 and headsets available on PC.

After multiple attempts, therefore, it seems that Meta has finally managed to clear VR experiences among the general public and we are curious to see what exactly will be announced during this presentation. The appointment, as mentioned, is set for 1 June at 19.00.