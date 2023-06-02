Today aired the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, an event dedicated to upcoming games for Meta Quest. Let’s see in an orderly manner what the announcements of this show have been. Also, you can catch up on the event in full format in the video below.

Let’s start with No More Rainbows, a platform game for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro that puts us in the role of the Beast who must destroy good. There are four worlds and 28 levels filled with mini-games and secrets. It’s available now.

It then goes to Little Citiesa relaxing city-building game for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro. The Sandbox update with new content coming in June 2023 was showcased during the event.

Death Game Hotel, for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro, is instead a new game of the particular SWERY (Deadly Premonition). It is a game with an intense story based on bets and with the possibility of playing in online mode up to a maximum of five players. It doesn’t have a release date.

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, also for Meta Quest 2 and Pro version with Meta Quest 3 coming soon, has instead presented an update, “Fleet Expansion”. This is a free update that introduces two new ships, a Relax mode and the autosave function.

Mini Golf Walkabouts instead offers a trailer for the Spring Update. It is a multiplayer golf game. It is available on Meta Quest 2 and Pro, it will also be released for Meta Quest 3.

Onwards, already available for Meta Quest, presents a trailer for the 1.11 update. It is a multiplayer shooter that now expands with new animations, a new lobby and a new shooting range, but also new weapons.

Demeo Battles, for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro, is a turn-based strategy game for 2-4 players. You have to create an army of minions and give battle. It doesn’t have a release date yet.

We Are One, again for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro, is a VR puzzle shooter that blends action and reasoning. It’s available now.

PowerWash Simulator VR needs no introduction. For Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro, this is the VR version of the cleaning simulator. It will arrive in 2023.

Samba de Amigo, for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro, scheduled for autumn 2023 is the new dance game in the Samba de Amigo series. It will include 40 hit songs.

I Expect You To Die 3planned for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro, will arrive in summer 2023. It is an escape room and spy-fi style puzzle game.

Silent Slayer Vault of the Vampire, for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro, does not yet have a release date. It is a horror genre puzzle game.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, once again for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro, is a new Ghostbusters game. It’s coming in the fall.

UNDERDOGS is a physics-based mech brawler. It has no release date yet and is expected for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro.

Racket Clubs it is instead for lovers of tennis and pickleball. Coming on a date to be determined, it is expected for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is a new single player VR game set in the World of Darkness. It will arrive in Fall 2023 on Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro.

Dungeons of Eternity is a single player cooperative (up to 3 players) action RPG adventure with procedurally generated dungeons. It will arrive in 2023 on Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro

7th Guest VR is a mystery-puzzle game that brings back the game of the nineties. It is scheduled for 2023 on Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro.

Arizona sunshine 2 is an action game in which we have to tear apart zombies. Expected for Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro in late 2023.

Stranger Things VR instead it is an action horror game in which we take on the role of Vecna. It will arrive in Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro in Fall 2023.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable coming to Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro in winter 2023- It is an action game dedicated to the Attack of the Giants series.

Bulletstorm returns to VR: This is a popular shooter that pushes eliminations with great style. It will arrive on Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro on a date to be defined.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 is an action game, sequel to the acclaimed Asgard’s Wrath. Expected for Winter 2023, it will come to Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro exclusively.

Tell us, what do you think of this event?