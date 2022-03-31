Meta Quest Gaming Showcaseuntil now known as Oculus Gaming Showcaseconfirms its annual appointment for this 2022. Meta will hold the presentation on April 20 at 7pm.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will be the second edition of an annual event. From Meta they assure us that we can expect “announcements of new games, first playable demos, updates of next year’s games and many surprises”.

Undoubtedly Quest and Quest 2, which now account for more than half of the VR headsets used on Steam, will be in the spotlight and perhaps also Quest 3, especially as it is likely that we will soon see competition with PSVR 2.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase set for 4/20 https://t.co/xsSGiJ5aGz “You can expect new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the next year, and a whole lot of surprises.” pic.twitter.com/oBnTeye82L – Wario64 (@ Wario64) March 30, 2022

Among the expected games could be shown the VR versions of Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed, as well as System Shock 2, Among Us and GTA: San Andreas. All that remains is to wait to see which ones will actually be present.

