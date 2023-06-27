Meta Quest+ was announced officially: it is the much-rumored service in subscription reserved for owners of virtual reality headsets Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and, in the future, Meta Quest 3.

Revealed by a leak last March, Meta Quest+ will have a price of $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year, and will offer to subscribers two games at the beginning of each monthdrawing on the ever-growing catalog of the platform.

According to Meta, the selection of titles included from month to month will aim for a combination of VR greatest hits, hidden gems and classics. The service will debut in July with Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995.

In August, Meta Quest+ subscribers will be able to download Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge at no additional cost. As with other subscriptions, the catalog will remain available as long as the subscription is active.

To promote the launch of Meta Quest+, it will be possible to subscribe until July 31st by paying only one dollar for the first month.