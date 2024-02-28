The subscription service Meta Quest+ will introduce a new “game catalog” starting March 1, 2024. This is something similar to services like Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Extra.

Access to the catalog is available as long as you are a subscriber, but games cannot be claimed: once a game is removed, it can no longer be used. Of course Meta will add and remove games on a regular basis.

The catalog is launched of Meta Quest+ will be composed as follows: