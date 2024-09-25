With the same mixed reality capabilities and fast performance as Meta Quest 3, but at a lower price, Facebook’s new glasses arrive.

Meta Quest 3S is the ideal headset for those new to mixed reality and immersive experiences, or those hoping for a more affordable upgrade from the Quest and Quest 2.

Now you can enjoy your favorite TV shows on a cinema-sized screen or have your own personal trainer that you can take with you anywhere; multitasking capabilities, more realistic video games and much more for just $299.

The company is rebuilding Meta Horizon OS for spatial computing, enabling better support for essential 2D apps like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. They’re also adding better spatial audio and improved contrast and color for Passthrough, making it more realistic and immersive. You can even use Quest on the go, thanks to Travel Mode.

Meta Quest 3S the new accessible mixed reality glasses

Meta Quest 3S supports the full library of thousands of apps and games, plus upcoming Quest 3 and 3S exclusives like Batman: Arkham Shadow.

It’s worth noting that games that received Quest 3-specific performance updates will also run on Meta Quest 3S, meaning you’ll benefit from the same visual improvements and faster loading times.

Now if you want to enjoy a concert at Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley or get front row seats to Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more, you can do that too.

If you want to boost your creativity, you can do so with tools like Painting VR and Gravity Sketch. Relax in the home theater of your dreams with apps like Prime Video, Twitch, YouTube, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), plus Netflix in HD in the browser, all in the new Theater View. Dolby Atmos delivers immersive sound.

