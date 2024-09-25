At Meta Connect 2024, the Meta Quest 3S, the new entry-level headset for mixed reality, was announced.
After months and months of recurring rumors, during the event Meta Connect 2024the CEO Mark Zuckerberg he finally took off the veil Meta Quest 3Sthe new entry-level headset for mixed reality.
Meta Quest 3S: Technical Specifications
Meta’s new entry-level visor mounts the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor combined with 8GB RAM. Despite the reduced cost compared to Meta Quest 3, the headset will be able to guarantee a gaming experience mixed reality completely similar, surpassing 4.5 times the resolution of the previous Meta Quest 2 (equal to 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye), with 773 pixels per square centimeter and a 96 degree field of view.
Inside the package we will find the two Touch Plus controllers with wrist straps, equipped with the functionality of hand tracking for complete and precise control within each application. Thanks to the bilateral RGB camera it will also be possible to bring objects into your physical space. Mark Zuckerberg also showed the full integration with the Windows 11 operating systemsimilar to what happened previously with Vision Pro and Macs. The battery has a capacity of 4324mAhthus ensuring a declared autonomy of approximately 2 and a half hours.
Meta Quest 3S: prices and release date
Meta Quest 3S will be available at mid-October in two configurations, respectively 329.99 euros for the version from 128 GB of memory internal and 439.99 euros for the version from 256 GB of internal memory.
It is therefore a product that is more affordable for all budgets, in spite of its bigger brother Meta Quest 3. Included in the purchase of the visor you will be able to find Batman: Arkham Shadowwhich will allow you to immediately test all the product’s features. Pre-orders are already open: we can only wait for further updates on this matter from Halfwhich we are sure will not be long in arriving over the next few days.
#Meta #Quest #official #heres #price #release #date #entrylevel #headset
Leave a Reply