After months and months of recurring rumors, during the event Meta Connect 2024 the CEO Mark Zuckerberg he finally took off the veil Meta Quest 3S the new entry-level headset for mixed reality.

Meta Quest 3S: Technical Specifications

Meta’s new entry-level visor mounts the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor combined with 8GB RAM. Despite the reduced cost compared to Meta Quest 3, the headset will be able to guarantee a gaming experience mixed reality completely similar, surpassing 4.5 times the resolution of the previous Meta Quest 2 (equal to 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye), with 773 pixels per square centimeter and a 96 degree field of view.

Integration with the Windows 11 operating system

Inside the package we will find the two Touch Plus controllers with wrist straps, equipped with the functionality of hand tracking for complete and precise control within each application. Thanks to the bilateral RGB camera it will also be possible to bring objects into your physical space. Mark Zuckerberg also showed the full integration with the Windows 11 operating systemsimilar to what happened previously with Vision Pro and Macs. The battery has a capacity of 4324mAhthus ensuring a declared autonomy of approximately 2 and a half hours.