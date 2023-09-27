“We don’t have specific exclusives for Quest 3, so all that will be released this holiday season until the end of the year will also be available on Quest 2,” a Meta representative confirmed. This rules out any immediate exclusives when Quest 3 launches on October 10, but suggests that Meta expects them to start appearing next year.

Quest 3 will have an exclusive experience

This is nothing new for Meta, given that in the transition from Quest 1 and Quest 2 there were no exclusives for the new version until a year later (in which case it was Resident Evil 4). However, it should be noted that Quest 1 was no longer available when Quest 2 was distributed while with the arrival of the third model the second will continue to be in circulation.

Quest 3 however has an exclusive interactive experience, known as First Encounters. It’s a little game in which we have to break down the walls (virtually) of the room we’re in to look for space monsters. This is a product for experiencing mixed reality.

Staying on the gaming theme, Xbox Cloud Gaming will also arrive on Quest 3.