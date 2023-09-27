During a group Q&A session (or just Q&A if you prefer), Meta was asked if his next headset – Quest 3 – will be distributed with some exclusive games not available for Quest 2 or Quest Pro. The answer is no.
“We don’t have specific exclusives for Quest 3, so all that will be released this holiday season until the end of the year will also be available on Quest 2,” a Meta representative confirmed. This rules out any immediate exclusives when Quest 3 launches on October 10, but suggests that Meta expects them to start appearing next year.
Quest 3 will have an exclusive experience
This is nothing new for Meta, given that in the transition from Quest 1 and Quest 2 there were no exclusives for the new version until a year later (in which case it was Resident Evil 4). However, it should be noted that Quest 1 was no longer available when Quest 2 was distributed while with the arrival of the third model the second will continue to be in circulation.
Quest 3 however has an exclusive interactive experience, known as First Encounters. It’s a little game in which we have to break down the walls (virtually) of the room we’re in to look for space monsters. This is a product for experiencing mixed reality.
Staying on the gaming theme, Xbox Cloud Gaming will also arrive on Quest 3.
#Meta #Quest #wont #exclusive #games