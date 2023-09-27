During the Meta Connect 2023Meta – company of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Oculus and more – showed the new again Meta Quest 3, or the stand-alone virtual reality viewer. The release date is October 10 and the price is $499.

We remind you that the headset will support not only VR but also mixed reality (Mixed reality). It can be used using your hands or the new controllers for greater precision, for example with video games. As in previous versions, there are no cables or external batteries and it is “20% thinner”. The screen has 10 times the pixels of Meta Quest 2. It is also the first headset to feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 and new pancake lenses. It will also be possible to see Instagram Reels in the space around you.