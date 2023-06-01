Meta Quest 3 was announced with a trailer which reveals the characteristics of the new VR viewer produced by Meta. The company also communicated price and release period of the device, which will be available this fall starting at €599.99.

A few days after the Quest Store leak, Meta Quest 3 is therefore official: we are talking about a “completely redesigned” viewer, according to the descriptions, with a 40% thinner design compared to Meta Quest 2 and a processor with twice the power.

“Get ready to experience sensational VR experiences and discover new worlds with the revolutionary Meta Reality capable of merging virtual elements into the world around you. With a vast library of over 500 titles, you will be able to explore like never before”, reads the Meta Quest 3 site.

The viewer will be presented in detail during the Meta Connect which will take place on September 27th, and we imagine that at that point there will also be a precise release date.