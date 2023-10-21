In a recent “teardown” of Quest 3 made by iFixit it was discovered that the battery takes up almost all the internal space of the components, when the front plate is removed. Other VR headsets, like the Pico 4 and Quest Pro, house the battery in the back padding rather than the visor, while the Apple Vision Pro comes with an external battery pack attached to remove it completely from the head. The real question, however, is: on weight total, when it actually impacts the drums of Quest 3? Between 20% and 25%, according to UploadVR calculations.

The calculation is based on the fact that the battery weighs only 64 grams. The viewer, including all its components, weighs 397 grams. The battery would therefore be 16% of the total. However, it must be considered that part of the weight is on the back of the head, so the weight perceived from the front must not take into account elements such as the speakers. For this reason the percentage grows beyond 20%.