In a recent “teardown” of Quest 3 made by iFixit it was discovered that the battery takes up almost all the internal space of the components, when the front plate is removed. Other VR headsets, like the Pico 4 and Quest Pro, house the battery in the back padding rather than the visor, while the Apple Vision Pro comes with an external battery pack attached to remove it completely from the head. The real question, however, is: on weight total, when it actually impacts the drums of Quest 3? Between 20% and 25%, according to UploadVR calculations.
The calculation is based on the fact that the battery weighs only 64 grams. The viewer, including all its components, weighs 397 grams. The battery would therefore be 16% of the total. However, it must be considered that part of the weight is on the back of the head, so the weight perceived from the front must not take into account elements such as the speakers. For this reason the percentage grows beyond 20%.
How to make your Quest 3 headset lighter
It is therefore clear that the Quest 3 battery it doesn’t weigh much, even compared to the total. According to UploadVR, there would be a significant difference in weight if the computational components were eliminated from the viewer, which had to be kept connected via a cable and hung from the body. Obviously this leads to other problems and it is not strange that large companies aim to keep all the components in the headset that we keep on our heads.
Finally, we would like to point out that Meta is making an inexpensive Quest 3 and perhaps without a controller.
