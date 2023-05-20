Apparently Meta Quest 3 was revealed by a leak of the Quest Store: the new virtual reality viewer, although it has not yet been officially announced, appears among the devices supported by the applications.

Everything points to one presentation during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase to be held on June 1, therefore in a few days: in all likelihood it will be on this occasion that the device will be shown in action.

In reality, this is not the first leak for the new viewer, which already in March was the victim of a leak relating to Meta’s internal roadmap, in which the device was talked about as twice as thin and at least twice as powerful as Meta Quest 2, but at a slightly higher price.

It goes without saying that the latter will be the most important aspect for the eventual success of the product, which thanks to an accessible price list has so far managed to create a substantial user basewith nearly 20 million units sold.