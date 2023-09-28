Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his latest headset, the Quest 3, and revealed a big push into Artificial Intelligence through new tools for his Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp apps. During the Meta Connect developer event, Zuckerberg said that the Quest 3 represents Meta’s first mass mixed reality headset, with the ability to combine the power of virtual reality (VR) and AR (augmented reality). The new Quest features improved lenses and graphics performance that boasts of being twice the performance of the Quest 2, incorporating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, designed specifically for smart glasses. In line with its predecessor, the Quest 2, this device allows users to overlay or mix digital elements with the virtual screen. Furthermore, Zuckerberg added that the new device offers a broader view of the surrounding physical space. The price of the Quest 3 is set at $499 (549 euros in Italy), with shipments starting on October 10th.

Regarding Artificial Intelligence, Zuckerberg presented a new generative chatbot capable of seeking answers to user questions and an image generator similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E, which creates visual content based on text prompts. This second tool, called EMU, appears to be able to generate images in just five seconds and will be rolled out across all of Meta’s social platforms. Meanwhile, Meta’s AI chatbot is integrated with Microsoft’s Bing search engine and is based on the open source Llama-2 model. The beta version of Meta AI will launch in the US today (September 28). Zuckerberg also teased the launch of new AI-based assistants, which will represent different interests and professions and will be designed to help users with specific requests. Additionally, he is working on creating a platform to allow developers to create AI avatars.