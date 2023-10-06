Meta Quest 3 it would be much less desired than expected by Meta, given that we are talking about one request lower than 5 million units compared to the company’s estimates, so much so that it led to layoffs within the Reality Labs division.
This was said by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who in aanalysis published on Medium has painted a very dark picture for virtual reality and metaverses.
According to what he wrote, the initial distribution of Meta Quest 3 through 2023 was supposed to be more than 7 million units, but was cut to 2-2.5 million units, with an additional million units planned for 2024.
Selling 5 million fewer units would be disastrous for Meta, just as it would not be a success to sell just one million more units in 2024.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo le losses potentials could exceed estimates and attract the attention of investors, creating a deleterious ripple effect for the company.
Another nail in the coffin
Part of the 4,000 layoffs recently announced by Meta could be due precisely to the catastrophic sales estimates of Meta Quest 3, considering that among the most affected divisions is Reality Labs, which deals with the company’s VR technologies.
The failure of Meta Quest 3 would also risk putting another nail in the coffin of virtual reality, which is already not doing too well, becoming definitive proof that this technology will not be able to go beyond a narrow niche of enthusiasts, at least in the short term.
