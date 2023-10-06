Meta Quest 3 it would be much less desired than expected by Meta, given that we are talking about one request lower than 5 million units compared to the company’s estimates, so much so that it led to layoffs within the Reality Labs division.

This was said by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who in aanalysis published on Medium has painted a very dark picture for virtual reality and metaverses.

According to what he wrote, the initial distribution of Meta Quest 3 through 2023 was supposed to be more than 7 million units, but was cut to 2-2.5 million units, with an additional million units planned for 2024.

Selling 5 million fewer units would be disastrous for Meta, just as it would not be a success to sell just one million more units in 2024.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo le losses potentials could exceed estimates and attract the attention of investors, creating a deleterious ripple effect for the company.