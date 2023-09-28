It is now available via Amazon Italy on Meta Quest 3 pre-order in the 128 GB size. The VR and MR viewer also includes Asgard’s Wrath 2, which would otherwise cost €59.99. This package costs €549.99 and the release date is set for October 10, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Furthermore, the 512GB model of Meta Quest 3, which instead costs €699.99. Also in this case it is included in Asgard’s Wrath 2 and the release date is still 10 October 2023. This model, however, offers an extra: a 6-month trial period for Meta Quest+ which guarantees access to 2 free games per month. If you prefer the model with more memory, you can find it via the box below.

As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price. In the event that Meta and Amazon offer a discount before the launch, this will be applied to your pre-order, if it has already been placed.