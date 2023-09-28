Meta Quest 3 can now be pre-ordered via Amazon Italy: let’s see the date and price of the headset. Included with your order is one game and 6 months of Meta Quest+.
It is now available via Amazon Italy on Meta Quest 3 pre-order in the 128 GB size. The VR and MR viewer also includes Asgard’s Wrath 2, which would otherwise cost €59.99. This package costs €549.99 and the release date is set for October 10, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
Furthermore, the 512GB model of Meta Quest 3, which instead costs €699.99. Also in this case it is included in Asgard’s Wrath 2 and the release date is still 10 October 2023. This model, however, offers an extra: a 6-month trial period for Meta Quest+ which guarantees access to 2 free games per month. If you prefer the model with more memory, you can find it via the box below.
As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price. In the event that Meta and Amazon offer a discount before the launch, this will be applied to your pre-order, if it has already been placed.
Meta Quest 3, details on the viewer
Meta Quest 3 offers a superior visual quality compared to the previous model, with more than double the processing power thanks to the graphics performance of the new Snapdragon 40% more powerful volume.
Meta Quest 3 also supports mixed reality, in addition to virtual reality, and allows you to take advantage of various unique features that were not present in the previous model. It is included in the package the headset, the standard adjustable goggle, two Meta Quest Touch Plus controllers (with AA battery included), two wrist straps, an adapter and a charging cable.
