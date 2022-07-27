The parent company of Facebook, Halfhas announced that it will increase the price of its virtual reality headsets Meta Quest 2 of $ 100making the 128GB version $ 400 and the 256GB version $ 500. The price change will take effect on August 1.

Meta will not add new features to Quest 2 to justify the price increase as the company said it is adjusting the price to “continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term.”

The costs of manufacturing and distributing Quest 2 VR headsets have increased, which is why Meta is raising its prices. The extra funds will allow Meta to invest in “revolutionary research and development of new products”. One such product is a new high-end headset called Project Cambria, which will presumably compete with Apple’s alleged AR / VR headset due out in 2023.

Meta says it plans to raise prices for Meta Quest 2 accessories as well, but to “soften” the price increase, every new headset purchase will include the VR Beat Saber game for free.

