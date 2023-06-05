With the announcement of Meta Quest 3, VR fans around the world are wondering if the “old” VR headset Meta Quest 2 will be supported for much longer or if it will soon be abandoned by the manufacturer and developers . Having his say on the matter is Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, CTO of Meta, who confirms that for quite a while Meta Quest 2 will be supported.

Specifically, via Twitter, a user asked Boz: “How long do we expect Quest 2 to come supported by games? Will all Meta first party games target Quest 2 as a base? Thank you!”.

The full answer was: “I games we announced at the Gaming Showcase they’re all playable in both Quest 2 and Quest 3, and we expect that to remain the norm for quite a while. Of course, mixed reality games and more technologically advanced games could start pointing to Quest 3 over time.”

The idea then is that on the medium term we will be able to continue playing through Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 will not immediately become the minimum requirement for VR video games.

This will reassure many, especially considering that Meta Quest 2 is on offer right now.