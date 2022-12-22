Meta Quest 2 recently got a new one update which significantly improves the performance of the virtual reality viewer, through a overclock applied to GPU which increases its speed by 7%.

Basically, with the application of the update the video card of Meta Quest 2 passes 490 to 525 MHzwith a not huge but still important increase in the performance of the viewer.

Meta Quest 2 in a promotional image

Moreover, it is a dynamic and automatic system by the device, as explained by Meta in the details on the update.

“No integration or additional programming is required to reap the benefits of this enhancement,” reads the description, “the system of dynamic clocking will automatically increase the frequency when it detects that the app being used can benefit from this system”.

If you are using dynamic foveation on apps that support it, the GPU boost should provide an overall improvement to the basic image quality while also further improving the foveation and not focusing only on the area automatically improved by this system (foveation increases the quality of the portion of the image that is actually framed by the user’s gaze).

The result of applying this update should therefore bring various benefits to everyone, further expanding its life cycle with an interesting technical improvement, after what we also saw with the v47 released earlier this month.