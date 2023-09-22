Meta announced the launch of the accounts managed by parents For Meta Quest 2 for kids ages 10 to 12: “Kids ages 10 to 12 can now access a wide range of engaging and educational content with age-appropriate protections designed specifically for them,” reported the company, which evidently thought of this move to give parents greater security in letting their children access virtual reality.

Now VR is safer for everyone

The parents account can be set up on the Center for families of Meta. Doing so gives you additional controls over your children’s accounts and some specific security features, such as tighter privacy settings, the ability to control the content you can access, and the ability to download and delete information at will.

“We have also updated the alerts for Health & Safety for your Meta Quest 2. Consult them to understand how to use your Meta Quest 2 headset safely.” In short, it is an update that aims to reassure everyone a little, taking away from VR that aura of problematic experience that still carries with it and which emerges from certain discourses.