Today, Meta has unveiled various innovations dedicated to Quest 2, its flagship VR headset. The device is currently also available on Amazon Italy, precisely in two versions. The 256GB model costs € 449, while the 128GB model costs € 349.99.

We remember that Quest 2 does not require a PC to play. To happen, you need a Facebook account. These packs include everything you need to play, including controllers.

If you are looking for some accessory, we point out the availability of the Eyglo Head Strap, which allows you to replace the band of the strap supplied with Quest 2, so as to have a wider and more comfortable support surface. In addition, a case for Quest 2 is also available, which allows you to comfortably and safely transport the VR device.

For all the details on what was announced tonight at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022, you can read our dedicated article.

Pierpaolo tries Quest

