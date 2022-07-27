Meta has officially announced that the popular virtual reality headset Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) will suffer price increase starting from 1st August 2022, therefore in a few days!

The announcement was made on Facebook with a post published on the official Meta Quest page, in which we also find the official motivation behind this increase.

As you can see from the screenshot above, Meta said that this Meta Quest 2 price increase is necessary in order to continue investing in the VR industry with long-term investments. After all, it is no secret that the company’s strategy was to sell the headset at the lowest possible price to increase the number of users in the VR field, and perhaps now the company has decided that this strategy is no longer sustainable from the point of view. economic.

Certainly it is news that takes consumers by surprise, the increase, looking at prices in dollars, is as much as $ 100therefore not negligible, and for the undecided it is definitely the time to proceed with the purchase before the increases are effective.

There is no availability on Amazon now, but it is still possible to buy the viewer in the 128 GB or 256 GB version on the official Meta store.Meta official storeso it is better to take advantage of it as long as there is availability.

To sweeten the pill, Meta then announced that for those who buy a new headset by December 2022, you will be able to receive a free copy of the famous Beat Saber game.

We hope at least that this increase will bring new interesting content for the VR landscape.