The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for Meta Quest 2, which also arrives on Amazon at the official discounted price offered by Meta on its website. The discount is 33% compared to the previous recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it is €449.99. The current price is part of an official promotion. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Meta Quest 2, the features
This package on offer offers a VR headset, two Touch controllers, two AA batteries, a silicone case, the glasses spacer, the charging cable and the power supply. The model on offer is 128 GB.
With Meta Quest 2 it is possible to play popular VR games such as Among Us VR, Iron Man VR and Roblox, as well as using various virtual reality applications, dedicated to fitness, social activities and entertainment. You don't need to connect the headset to your computer to use it – it works completely independently.
