Meta Quest 2 128 GB is now on promotion for Amazon Italy's Spring Offers Festival: let's see the details on the discount of this promotion.
There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that Meta Quest 2 128GB it is on sale at €249, compared to a recommended price of €449.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
Meta Quest 2
In the Meta Quest 2 package will find:
- VR viewer
- 2 Touch controllers
- 2 AA batteries
- Silicone protection
- Glasses spacer
- Charging cable
- power supply
The model in question has one storage space 128GB. Remember that Quest does not need a PC to work: it is independent.
