On Amazon Italy is now available on offer Meta Quest 2 128 GB. The viewer in question is the previous version to the most recent, but still boasts high quality and a series of interesting features. The reported discount is 34% compared to the recommended price. You can find the game at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the viewer it is €449.99. The lowest recent price was €349.99 according to Amazon. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Wireless VR viewer, the Meta Quest 2 128 GB allows you to play over 250 titles including games, fitness products and social activities: 3D positional audio, hand tracking and tactile feedback make the experience perfect. The bundle also includes two controllers.