Meta is one of the companies that accumulates the most millions of euros disbursed in the payment of fines for violating the privacy of its users, a rule included in the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union and that prevents companies from obtaining so much data. as they would like and did until now.

This is why Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, would be studying a plan to force European users of Instagram and Facebook to pay a monthly amount as a subscription to access the ad-free versions of the applications. Specifically, as The Wall Street Journal has revealed, it would consist of a monthly payment of about 10 euros for using an Instagram or Facebook account from a desktop computer.

The subscription would rise to 13 euros if used from a mobile device. This increase is understood because Meta will pass on to the user the 30% fee that Apple and Google charge for each payment made through their application stores.

In this way, users would agree not to be tracked by the application in exchange for a small payment. But this new measure, apart from being a way to not record so much data about its users, would directly become a new source of income.